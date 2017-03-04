BA Lady Eagles fall short of four-peat

The Brentwood Academy Lady Eagles fell short of clinching their fourth straight Division II-AA state title with a 57-38 loss against Ensworth at Lipscomb’s Allen Arena Saturday.

Tournament MVP Jordyn Cambridge led Ensworth with 17 points. Dontavia Waggoner added 15 points and Annabel Frist posted 10 in the victory.

Maggie Brown was BA’s leading scorer with 10 points.

BA starting point guard Sydni Harvey missed the game due to a shoulder injury.

Cambridge and Harvey are DII-AA Miss Basketball finalists.

