March 04, 2017

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

63℉

broken clouds

Home
Sports

BA Lady Eagles fall short of four-peat

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment

The Brentwood Academy Lady Eagles fell short of clinching their fourth straight Division II-AA state title with a 57-38 loss against Ensworth at Lipscomb’s Allen Arena Saturday.

Tournament MVP Jordyn Cambridge led Ensworth with 17 points. Dontavia Waggoner added 15 points and Annabel Frist posted 10 in the victory.

Maggie Brown was BA’s leading scorer with 10 points.

BA starting point guard Sydni Harvey missed the game due to a shoulder injury.

Cambridge and Harvey are DII-AA Miss Basketball finalists.

Check back later for a full story and pictures. 

Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply