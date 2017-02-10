BA guards named Mr. and Miss Basketball finalists

A pair of Brentwood Academy basketball players have been named Division II-AA Mr. and Miss Basketball finalists.

Last year’s DII-AA Mr. Basketball, Darius Garland, is a finalist for the second straight season.

The junior point guard leads the two-time defending state champion Eagles with 23 points.

Lady Eagles junior point guard Sydni Harvey is a Miss. Basketball finalist.

She averages 16.3 points per game. She was a finalist last season.

The BA boys have won two straight state titles, while the Lady Eagles have won three straight.