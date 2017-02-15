BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP: Centennial upsets Ravenwood; Brentwood, BGA, FRA advance

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 11-AAA Quarterfinals

Dickson County 33 at Brentwood 51

Brentwood advanced to the District 11-AAA semifinals with a 51-33 win over Dickson County Wednesday.

Kellen King led the Bruins with 21 points. Reed Smith added 13 points and David Windley posted 10 in the victory.

Brentwood will travel to battle Centennial in the 11-AAA semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

Centennial 42 at Ravenwood 39

Centennial eliminated Ravenwood from the District 11-AAA tournament with a 42-39 upset win Wednesday.

Tre Carlton led CHS with 14 points and Drew Joiner scored nine.

Elon Smallwood scored 10 points for Ravenwood.

Centennial will host Brentwood for an 11-AAA semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

Division II-A East/Middle Region Quarterfinals

Mt. Juliet Christian 53 at Battle Ground Academy 74

BGA’s Jack Jewell scored 13 points and Bo Jewell, Ollie Reese and Jorian Cantrell posted 12 points apiece in a 74-53 win over Mt. Juliet Christian Wednesday.

King’s Academy 56 at Franklin Road Academy 62

FRA’s Brennan Crook scored 22 points and Jack Doherty added 15 in a 62-56 win over King’s Academy.