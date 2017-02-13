Battle of Franklin Trust receives two land gifts for Civil War preservation

The Battle of Franklin Trust has received two tracts of land from the Civil War Trust.

The Civil War Trust’s deed includes Loring’s Advance, a roughly 5-acre tract along the railroad tracks east of Adams Street. The site endured heavy Federal fire and many Confederate casualties.

As its set up, the Battle of Franklin Trust will maintain the land.

“The two tracts of land have great historical significance to the Battle of Franklin, and we are grateful to the Civil War Trust for allowing us to continue preservation efforts on this acreage,” said Eric A. Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust. “The ‘Deed of Gift’ is an important next step in our long-term plan of reclaiming the historic Franklin battlefield.”

The second half-acre plot is positioned on the west side of Columbia Avenue where General George Wagner’s advance line first confronted the attacking Confederate. Some of the battle’s first casualties fell on that piece of ground. The Battle of Franklin Trust will conduct battlefield tours on both tracts of land beginning late March or early April.

Both pieces of land were initially acquired by The Civil War Trust as part of the ongoing battlefield reclamation movement in Franklin. The Civil War Trust is the premier nonprofit organization devoted to the preservation of America’s hallowed battlegrounds.

