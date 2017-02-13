Beloved history teacher’s legacy lives on in scholarship for Brentwood High School seniors

Applications for a scholarship dedicated to the memory of a cherished Brentwood High School teacher are due soon.

The Sarah C. Bayrd Memorial Scholarship awards $1,000 to a graduating Brentwood High School senior. To be eligible, students must maintain a 2.5 grade point average and have pending applications with post-secondary schools. Applications are due April 3.

Bayrd made a difference in the lives of countless students in her 34-year career as a teacher. And although she tragically passed away in 2010, her presence is still felt at Brentwood High School, where she taught AP history.

That presence is visible in the sayings of hers that are emblazoned on signs posted above classroom doors.

“My humans,” one reads. “Ooch on over,” another states.

It exists in the inspiration that Bayrd still provides to fellow teachers in the social studies department like current department chair Wendy Hart, who Bayrd mentored when she first started teaching at Brentwood High.

“She ate, lived and breathed history,” Hart remembers.

And even though current students never had Bayrd for a class, the beloved history teacher still urges them on their pursuit of knowledge in the form of a scholarship set up by her children, Bill and Beth.

The winner of the scholarship is decided by Bayrd’s children, but Hart says that she and other members of the department are often consulted for their input.

“I can’t tell you how often we say things like, Your mother would have loved this student,” Hart says.

Application forms can be obtained from social studies teachers at the school. Along with the form, interested students must supply a copy of their transcripts as well as a 5-page, double-spaced essay connecting a current news story with historic trends in the United States.

Ward says that all of the high school seniors who have won the scholarship in the past few years since it was set up, have been excellent students.

“I’m telling you Ms. Bayrd would have loved these students that are winning,” she says.