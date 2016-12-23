Be aware of porch pirates in last days before Christmas

Every year, ‘porch pirate’ thefts occur, with delivered gifts being snatched, or even cut open and searched for valuables before the owners can come home and bring the parcels inside.

The number of these crimes nationally may be growing, or not, but awareness of it certainly is.

Williamson County seems for the most part free of porch piracy, or at least it is not increasing, according to several police departments:

There have been no such reported thefts this year in Franklin, according to public affairs officer Lt. Charles Warner.

But it never hurts to be cautious. If at all possible, have a signature required for gifts so that they are not left on a porch or stoop. If that is not possible try to set up upon ordering to have them delivered later if no one is there. Or have a neighbor pick them up for you.

Brentwood and Spring Hill also have had few, if any, reported thefts of this variety this year. But they do occur.

“We have had these type of thefts in the past,” Tommy Walsh, Assistant Chief of Brentwood Police Department, said. “Fortunately this year we have not had many, if any, thefts of packages from porches reported to us. I know this is a common problem and it is something that we consistently are concerned about during the holidays.”

Metro Nashville Police also warned against the thefts, noting that residents can help fight package theft by being aware of your surroundings and reporting any unusual activity to the police. Here’s what to look for:

Suspicious people walking/driving around your neighborhood

Someone picking up a package from a front door and they don’t have a delivery truck

Cars following delivery vehicles and making stops at houses with just-delivered packages

Cars that enter gated communities by “tagging behind” a vehicle with legitimate access codes

And of course, if the package tracking number shows online as delivered and you didn’t receive it, report that loss to the retailer, delivery company and police immediately.