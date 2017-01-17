January 17, 2017

Beer will be dry-hopped over diamonds for Brewfest

Mantra Artisan Ales is partnering with the Downtown Franklin Association to concoct a specialty brew, showcasing unique local flavors in honor of the Mar. 11 Main Street Brewfest.

The brewing of the limited-edition beer will take place at Mantra Artisan Ales in Franklin on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 to 11 a.m.

mantra brewfest

The Belgian-style saison pale ale will incorporate butternut squash and sweet potatoes from Delvin Farms, oak staves from Trubee Honey, Tasmanian pepperberries, sweet orange peel and cinnamon from Savory Spice Shop and will be dry-hopped over diamonds from Walton’s Antique and Estate Jewelry. The beer will be appropriately named “Meil de Diamant,” or “Honey Diamond.” The custom beer will be canned and sold leading up to the festival.

Mantra is inviting the public to be a part of the brewing process at their brewery and taproom, located at 216 Noah Dr. in Franklin. For more information about Mantra Artisan Ales, please visit their website at www.mantrabrewing.com.

For more details on the Main Street Brewfest CLICK HERE.

 

