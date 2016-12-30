Beloved sheriff, homeless vendor among notable passings of 2016

Jerome E. ( Jerry) Quinlisk, of Franklin, a well-known and popular Tennessee artist, died on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016. He was 58. In addition to his art career, Mr. Quinlisk was a partner in Plants Alive, his own local interiorscape company . . . Read More

Richard Edward Jordan, age 86, of Franklin, passed away on Jan. 9, 2016. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward A. Jordan and Ethel Jordan. . . .

Clyde Stephens Jr., founder of Williamson Memorial and Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Homes, died Feb. 15, 2016. He was 78 . . .

Clarice Mingle Stocks, age 101 of Arrington, Tenn., passed away March 19, 2016. She was a retired clerk at the age of 86 from the Arrington Post Office . . .

Roy Edwin Barker, age 90 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away March 28, 2016. Barker was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He . . .

Ronald "Ron" H. Griffeth, Jr. age 52 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away March 31, 2016. Founder and, along with son-in-law Allan Satterfield, owner and operator of Above All Roofing Company of Nashville . . .

Lois Staggs Davis, age 94 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away April 5, 2016. She and her husband owned and operated Davis General . . .

Seth M. Smith, 84, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2016. Seth was born near Watkins Glen, New York on . . .

Col. William Donnell "Don" Young, Jr. age 81 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away April 16, 2016. Don was a retired colonel after 38 years of service with the U.S. Marine Corps along with over 40 years . . .

Patsy Ann Shrader Higgins, 84, of Brentwood, Tenn., passed away from a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on Friday, Aug. 19, 2016. A longtime florist in Brentwood . . .

Clyde Pewitt, age 88 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Aug. 26, 2016. Pewitt, a former county commissioner, was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Owner & Operator with Elbert "Duck" Pewitt of Pewitt Brothers Tune & Tire . . .

George Don Clark, age 78, of Franklin, Tenn., went home to the Lord, Sept. 14, 2016. He was a long time resident of Franklin. He retired from Williamson County Government after serving more than . . .

Tammy Tywater Wilkerson, age 52 of Fairview, Tenn., passed away Sept. 26, 2016. She was a longtime employee of Earl's Fruit Stand, one of Franklin's well-known family businesses. She was the crea . . .

John Millard McCord, Jr. age 76 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away October 6, 2016 at his home. McCord, a longtime teacher and coach, was a graduate of Battle Ground Academy and inducted into the BGA Sports Hall of Fame in . . .

Donald Wade Watson, age 76 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 23, 2016, from complications due to a stroke he suffered on August 1, 2016. Born in Mt. Airy, N.C., Don, as he . . .

Bro. John Wesley House, age 77 of Cross Keys Community, went to be with the Lord, October 29, 2016. He pastored 37 years at Cross Keys Baptist Church, and also worked for Williamson County School System . . .

Kenneth "Kenny" Alan Huff, age 64 of the Burwood community, passed away on Nov. 6, 2016 at his home. He was born in Franklin, Tenn., to the late Earl M. "Mutt" and Emma Huff. He was a graduate of Franklin . . .

Sheriff Fleming O. Williams, Jr., age 89 passed away Nov. 21, 2016. He was a former Williamson County Sheriff and longtime resident of Williamson County prior to moving to Lyles, Tenn . . .