BGA hosts famous Fisk Jubilee Singers for Black History Month

As part of its celebration of Black History Month, Battle Ground Academy is hosting a concert featuring the renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers.

The concert, which is free and open to the community, will be held on Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m., at the Franklin United Methodist Church.

“We strive to offer programs that enhance the lives of our students, parents, alumni and the broader community whom we serve,” said BGA Head of School Will Kesler. “One of the real highlights this year will be this community event featuring the Fisk Jubilee Singers. We are proud to be able to bring tehse incredible artists to Williamson County.”

The concert will be held in the sanctuary of the new Franklin United Methodist Church campus. The church is located on Mack Hatcher Bypass directly across the street from BGA’s Glen Echo campus. Register for the event at http://battlegroundacademy.org/page/fisk-jubilee-singers.

The Fisk Jubilee Singers are vocal artists and students of Fisk University, a Historically Black College in Nashville. Acclaimed worldwide, they are credited with introducing and preserving the musical tradition of “slave songs.” Through history their performances are said to have contributed to the breakdown of racial barriers in the U.S. and abroad. In 2008, the Fisk Jubilee Singers were awarded a National Medal of Arts by President George Bush in recognition of their longtime contribution to the arts.