Blackburn town hall elicits near hour of intense questioning

Entering from the side door in the Fairview City Commission room, Congressman Marsha Blackburn walked in.

The only sound in the room was her petite heels rising and falling on the carpet. It’s quiet in here,” she said as she settled behind the wooden podium in front of 135 constituents. “It’s not church.”

For 10 minutes, the room stayed just as silent for Blackburn’s appearance, one filled with only a handful of terse moments. Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional District’s representative laid out her talking points for the event. She narrowed in on broadband internet to rural counties, repeal and replace of the Affordable Care Act, her investigative panel addressing Planned Parenthood, and simplifying the tax code.

Once her speech concluded, hands shot up around the room. Fairview Mayor Patti Carroll went from person to person, moderating the crowd.

Questions largely circulated around how the repeal and replacement of the ACA would work in functionality. She iterated those with preexisting conditions will still have coverage along with those under 26 who still receive insurance from their parents. Constituents ultimately wanted to know if it would become cheaper.

“Are we listening? Are we finding ways to work this in through the reconciliation or legislation? Absolutely,” she said.

With uncertainty and President Donald Trump’s urgency for action, some in the crowd wondered what they should do come Jan. 1, 2018.

“We will have a product more responsive to your options. Secretary [Tom] Price is doing his best so that we have a bridge,” Blackburn said. “In that 2,300 page [Affordable Care Act] bill – how often do you think it gave language to the secretary of Health and Human Services? That’s why we say Secretary Price has the ability to bridge this from phase out to phase in.”

Blackburn also said she wanted to expand the market, agreeing with proposed legislation that would allow residents to buy insurance from networks out of the state. She shared that she imagined this would give consumers more options to what she considered affordable care.

“We don’t want disruption in the market like there was when the ACA entered the market, or like when TennCare came into being,” she said. “We want to do it without those type of gaps.”

Blackburn also entertained questions about Steve Bannon – Breitbart News’ executive chair. He has since transitioned into the Trump White House administration. He also holds a role on the National Security Council. Press Secretary Sean Spicer further addressed Bannon’s role Tuesday, iterating the president might remove him from the council if prompted.

Franklin’s Tom Sharp described Bannon as a white nationalist and asked what her opinion was of him holding a spot on the council in place of other White House staff.

“I don’t speak for the president,” she said. “I have known Mr. Bannon. My interactions with them have been fine. I am not aware that’s he taken anyone’s place on the National Security Council. I have heard reports. But not seen anything.”

Blackburn also became taciturn on her opinion of Besty DeVos, a controversial pick for the Secretary of Education. A Franklin High School student asked if she felt comfortable with her policy making skills, despite never having attended or had any in role in public education.

“I think she’s going to be a fine secretary,” she said. The audience filled the room with “boos” in response.

Wrapping up her town hall, Blackburn addressed a crowd mounting the size of 300 at some points on the steps of City Hall.

Marsha Blackburn addresses alternate town hall https://t.co/a19Vz34DBu — Emily R. West (@emwest22) February 21, 2017

“You’re not always going to agree with me,” she said. “I am not always going to agree with you. We look forward to hearing on issues that are important to all of you.”

Williamson County was just one of four stops on Blackburn’s tour Tuesday while Congress is in recess.