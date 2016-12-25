BOB MCKINNEY: What I Know

Most of the TV commercials with a Christmas or holiday theme convey the typical warm, fuzzy feelings of the season.

There are plenty of them showing families sitting around the table laughing and reminiscing, or around the tree opening gifts.

My current favorite is the one with an elderly lady showing up for Christmas dinner at the home of her neighbors, holding a construction paper invitation left at her door by the little boy who lives at the house. His mother is so proud of him, and for good reason.

Other holiday commercials are less appealing.

The ones with luxury cars wrapped in bows in front of McMansions pretty much turn me off.

Knowing, however, that there are folks out there who really, really like cars, and would love nothing more than to have a new one for Christmas, I try not to let those bother me too much.

I’m not crazy about the ones that talk about those hard-to- buy-for family members, probably because I strongly resemble those family members and the mention of same naturally makes me uncomfortable.

There is a new one this year that, if there were an award for poor taste in TV commercials, it would be the hands-down winner. I am not going to mention names, but I would bet many of you have seen it.

It starts off innocently enough, showing a grandma and grandpa sitting in their home anticipating a holiday visit from their family. As they sit, Grandma reads a tweet on her phone from her granddaughter:

“Entering the gates of hell where there’s no wifi and no shows, a/k/a Grandma’s.”

Her spoiled little brat of a granddaughter is complaining on social media that she has to go to her grandparents’ home where, apparently, she will be unable to watch TV according to her specifications, and/or stay connected to the aforementioned social media.

And somehow, between the time the tweet is read and the family arrives (to be fair, it is unclear how much time passes between these events, but the implication is that it is a brief period), Grandma and Grandpa have the cable company come out and get them all set up. (If any of you have ever dealt with one of those companies and getting them scheduled, you know that’s a Christmas miracle right there).

The next tweet is from the car, saying, “Off to Grandma’s. Off the grid. #pray for me.”

But there is good news. Family unity is restored as the precious little one learns, upon her arrival, that her grandparents now have full Internet and cable services. Much of the visit appears to be spent either in front of the TV, “face timing” or taking pictures with the phone.

I won’t even ask how, if the grandparents were once without wifi, they were able to follow the little smart aleck’s tweets. I also won’t address the irony of Grandma having a smartphone on which she follows those tweets, when she’s supposed to be so backward.

I will, however, go right into my rant of how this is offensive on oh, so many levels.

To begin with, the granddaughter, who appears to be a young teen, should not be communicating anything on social media that is not reviewed by her parents. And as soon as the parents see the first tweet, her phone should be confiscated for an indefinite period of time.

At this point, she would not have to worry about TV shows, either at Grandma’s house or when she returns home, because that would also become off limits as soon as the thoughtless communication is published.

Since it’s Christmas, if I were the child’s father, I would allow her to participate in associated activities at the grandparents’ house, but not before an apology is made to each of them. That would be followed up by a handwritten note later, pleading for forgiveness and assuring them there would be no repeat performance.

Continuing with my alternate conclusion, during the visit, the young person would be clearing the table, washing dishes and taking out the trash, while asking Grandma and Grandpa if there were any other chores she could do for them.

If I were feeling merciful, I might allow her to take a long walk with her grandparents and/or engage them in a card or board game.

I would, in front of her, ask them meaningful questions about their growing-up years, and perhaps about Grandpa’s time in the military or how Grandma went back to school after having children. I would ask them to share how the world has changed in their lifetime.

The offending party would be required to take notes and later write a paper on the interesting life and times of her grandparents.

And you can be assured, on the drive back home, there would be a final lecture/sermon to reinforce the message that the world does not revolve around her and there is more to life than what she sees on the screen of her phone, which she may or may not have in her hands again anytime soon.

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three and father-in-law of two. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.