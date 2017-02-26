BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

Our big city newspaper has run a couple of stories lately highlighting the proliferation of new restaurants that have come into the Nashville area over the past half-dozen or so years (490 since 2010), and offering sneak peeks at some of the new ones proposed for this year.

Like so many industries, the restaurant world has fallen prey to buzz words. For example, restaurants aren’t just restaurants anymore – they are “concepts.”

Whether it’s a beer garden concept, upscale concept or something else, everything about eating out today is conceptual.

And right behind that are the terms “local sourcing” and “farm to table,” phrases that are part of everyday conversation, it seems, among those quoted from the dining scene.

And they don’t simply have offerings of libations – they have “cocktail programs.”

But I digress.

According to The Tennessean, there are upwards of 5,000 restaurants (and counting) in the greater Nashville area. Even though there are concerns about saturation as new ones open at a pace ahead of the national average, “the dining public remains filled with gustatory anticipation.”

I don’t know that I have ever anticipated anything in a gustatory fashion, but I would not deny we have become a foodie paradise around these parts (I detest that non-word “foodie,” by the way) and there appears to be no end in sight.

It seems our local chefs constitute a virtual Who’s Who in the dining world, with new renowned culinary experts setting up camp in middle Tennessee on a regular basis.

The only one I would have any chance of recognizing would be Maneet Chauhan of Chauhan’s Ale and Masala House (and who helped start the brewery Mantra Artisan Ales in Franklin), who is a judge on “Chopped,” the Food Network show where up and coming chefs compete and are judged in a timed environment.

She always seemed incredibly kind on-air and has always found something good to say about each contestant, no matter how badly they might have messed something up.

But back to the main topic. I’m no mathematician, but it seems to me, if you were to visit two Nashville restaurants per day every day of the year, it would take you . . . well, more than a couple of years to visit them all. So I’m not planning to try.

And that is probably just as well. In addition to not recognizing the celebrity chefs around town, I have a pretty hard time recognizing much of the food at the newer establishments.

I realize presentation is important. However, that little (emphasis on little) piece of meat (or whatever) piled on top of something else, usually a variation (emphasis on variation) on a starch such as potatoes, rice or pasta, with little curlicues of raw vegetables or whatever scattered about, garnished with little dots of sauce on a plate much larger than necessary, well, it all leaves me with a lot of questions, not to mention violating my rule of not having my foods touch.

Then again, I realize I am not the target audience for the trendies who want to try out their culinary skills around here. I’m not your run of the mill meat- and-potatoes guy by any stretch, but the latest and greatest fancy stuff is pretty much lost on me (see previous reference to “concepts” and “cocktail programs”).

That is why I have those few regular places I like to go and why I generally order the same thing each time, and why my own kitchen remains my favorite place to eat (more on that below).

I am not into burgers that have condiments that come (and are priced) a la carte. Or something “finished” with a reduction sauce, whatever that is. Or “starting” with pork belly, which seems to be all the rage now, right up there with kale. Just the sound of it is a big turn-off to me.

This is often much to the chagrin of my sweet wife, whose flare for adventure and desire to try new things in the culinary world far outpace mine (which, truth be told, is not saying a great deal). She is much more fascinated by the aforementioned presentations and names of items that heretofore might have been unknown to her.

Truth be told, however, it’s largely her fault I have taken on curmudgeon-like characteristics in this area. She’s a throwback to the traditional cooks that so many of our moms were, and her kitchen skills are legendary.

There is the slightest chance she might have spoiled me. And I can identify everything she makes.

That concept has won me over for years.

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three and father-in-law of two. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.