BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

It would, I suppose, be a good idea for me to start this installment with the “SPOILER ALERT” warning so prominent in stories that disclose some bombshell fact about a movie or TV show.

So if you are a fan of the TV show “Nashville” and you have recorded the last couple or so episodes to catch up later, and have not kept up with developments (which means, if you live around here, you are pretty isolated), you will want to stop reading here.

OK, if you stayed with me, here we go.

Say it ain’t so, Connie!

After ABC canceled the TV show “Nashville” last spring and CMT picked it up, to the delight of the “’Nashville” faithful, country superstar Rayna James, played by actress Connie Britton, is no more.

She was killed off in a recent who-saw- this-coming episode that left fans both incredulous and angry. Seems those “Save ‘Nashville’” warriors feel betrayed after they worked so hard to keep the show alive.

But apparently Britton wanted out. The producers decided the only way to write Rayna out of the show was to have her die. Rayna is just not the type to leave Deacon and the girls, they said. And this is me talking, but even with all her ups and downs, I don’t think she’s the nervous breakdown type, either.

So she’s gone to the Grand Ole Opry in the sky.

According to news reports, Britton was willing to stay the entire season. But those same producers, the ones who believed Rayna would never leave Deacon and the girls, also believed it would be better to have her make her grand exit mid-season to give everyone time to get used to it.

I guess that is a more desirable option than having her die in the season finale, or having a cliffhanger where we don’t know if she’s dead or not, but we learn through the grapevine during hiatus that she’s not coming back.

I wrote a column last spring, after the cancellation of “Nashville” and before CMT had decided to pick it up, expressing a bit of relief that our city’s namesake show would not be returning for a fifth season. I wrote that I enjoyed seeing the familiar scenes and landmarks each week, and liked the music, but had tired a bit of the storyline. Out of loyalty to the hometown, I felt a bit of an obligation to tune in, but I was not completely disappointed it would be ending.

After CMT made its announcement, I was undecided as to whether I would return as a viewer or not. With a delayed debut on the new network, I had until January to decide.

It would have been a good time to make the break. Much had been resolved at the end of last season, with the writers and producers no doubt anticipating the end.

Rayna and Deacon had married and were at a good place, with Maddie having come home to them after her emancipation. Scarlett and Gunnar had found their way back to each other for the zillionth time. Will’s career was progressing, having come to terms with who he is, or thinks he is.

The only unknown concerned Juliette Barnes, the other female superstar who vacillated between kind and hateful over four seasons and who had a love-hate relationship with Rayna. She had pulled herself together (again) and was on her way to reuniting with husband Avery and daughter Cadence, only to have her plane lose contact with ground control. The season ended with Avery and Cadence at the airport, and nobody knowing what would happen to Juliette.

I did not tune in when the season opened in January, but I recorded the first three episodes – just in case.

My curiosity got the best of me about Juliette’s fate, and on a recent Saturday when I found myself with some time on my hands, I watched those recordings.

And I was back.

Honestly, I believe the quality of the show has been a little better on CMT. I can’t put my finger on why, but maybe there are few less twists and turns and a little better character development. And the music is as good as ever.

So I’ve been setting the DVR on Thursday nights and catching up as I can.

I am about three weeks behind, so I have not seen the one in which Rayna dies. And I’m not sure I want to go back if there is no Rayna, although I wonder what it will be like without her.

But who knows? Connie Britton might change her mind.

In the world of television, anything can happen. The dead can rise.

Hey, I’m old enough to remember “Dallas” and the entire season that was Pam Ewing’s dream because Patrick Duffy wanted to return to his role as her husband Bobby, but had met an untimely demise.

No worries. It never happened. It was all a silly dream. For all we know, Rayna might have a previously unknown identical twin. Or her death might have been staged so she could go into hiding and secretly revitalize Highway 65 Records on her terms.

Right now I think I’m giving up “Nashville,” so let me know if you hear anything about that.

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three and father-in-law of two. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.