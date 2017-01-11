Bonnaroo releases full line-up for 2017

The full line-up for Bonnaroo was released Wednesday morning. In addition to U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Lorde, and Cage the Elephant took top billings on the reveal.

On social media, the reveal received mixed emotions from potential attendees.

Comments on Twitter included “weakest line-up I’ve seen for Bonnaroo,” and “This was once a great festival.”

Some even questioned where are the classic acts that have performed in the past at Bonnaroo like Tom Petty and Jack White.

While others commented “I will camp out all freaking night for a good spot to see the Peppers,” and “I’ve never seen a line-up so good.”

Live Nation purchased controlling portion of Bonnaroo festival back in 2015. In 2016, Consequence of Sound reported that Bonnaroo had the lowest attendance in the festival’s 15-year history.

The cause of the low tickets sales, as stated by COS, seems to be a myriad of causes, such as the cost of tickets (over $300), attendees not impressed with Pearl Jam as a headliner at the 2016 festival and the fact that there are multiple options for festivals in the area.

Below is a list of the top 12 acts in the line-up. Bonnaroo takes place June 8-11 in Manchester, Tennessee, to seek the complete line-up and to purchase tickets, visit their website.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Weeknd

Chance the Rapper

Major Lazer

Flume

Lorde

The XXX

Travis Scott

Cage the Elephant

Marshmello

The Head and the Heart

Big Gigantic