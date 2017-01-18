Boozy red wine hot chocolate for next snow day

Get ready for the snow day (or gloomy rainy afternoon) with the makings for a (boozy) hot chocolate treat!

While the trending red wine and hot chocolate combo is the newest warm and yummy drink iteration, there are other flavor combinations that will tickle your tongue and warm you to your toes.

Red Wine Hot Chocolate

A rich, full bodied drink for a blustery day, this is the cocktail for the winter weary.

1 1/2 cup milk (can use 2% or whole milk)

1 cup red wine (a Cabernet Sauvignon like Monogamy, a Cab with notes of blackberry and cassis, will hold up against the rich chocolate)

1/3 cup best quality dark chocolate chunks

Over medium heat combine milk and chocolate, stirring constantly until chocolate is melted. Pour in red wine and stir until mixture is hot. Top with whipped cream.

Serves 2 mugs or 6 small cups

Bailey’s Hot Chocolate

3 cups milk

1/3 cup half and half

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup Bailey’s Irish Cream

marshmallows

Combine milk and half and half and stir over medium heat until warm. Add chocolate chips and whisk until chocolate has melted. Add Bailey’s and transfer mixture to oven-safe mugs. Turn broiler on low. Place marshmallows on top of hot chocolate and place mugs on cookie sheet. Keep oven door open and broil marshmallows — watch carefully, they cook fast. Remove cookie sheet from oven and make sure mugs are not too hot to hold.

Spiked Nutella Hot Chocolate

1 1/2 cups milk

1/3 cup Nutella

1 cinnamon stick

4 ounces bourbon, Frangelico, cacao rum, or chocolate or Evageline’s Praline flavored liqueur

Whipped cream or marshmallows, to top

In a pot over medium-high heat, bring the milk to a simmer. Add the Nutella, stirring until it has melted and become incorporated. Add the cinnamon stick and bring to a simmer.

Divide the bourbon between two mugs, if using (2 ounces per mug). Ladle the hot milk mixture into the mugs and serve with fresh whipped cream or marshmallows. If serving with marshmallows, toast on a foil-lined baking sheet under the broiler for 30 to 45 seconds, until golden.