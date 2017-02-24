Bottles for BizTown raises $28,000 for Junior Achievement

Junior Achievement (JA) of Middle Tennessee recently hosted its annual Bottles for BizTown Tasting and Silent Auction in early February, enjoying a night of wine tasting and philanthropy.

The event attracted 175 people, and the event raised $28,000 for the JA Capstone program, JA BizTown, an experiential program for fourth- through sixth-graders that provides students the opportunity to become adults for a day and experience life as an employee, consumer and taxpayer.

JA BizTown, located near 100 Oaks Mall in Nashville, is a “town” setting with faux storefronts and areas for participants to carry out their roles during the exercise.

During the fund raising event, JA hosted a masked wine tasting competition in which various teams provided bottles that were covered and tagged for everyone to taste and judge. In addition to the blind taste test, there was a moonshine tasting, courtesy of Sugarlands Distilling Co., as well as a silent auction to support the fundraiser.

Guests at the event had the opportunity to see firsthand what the students in the program are experiencing thanks to donors and volunteers.