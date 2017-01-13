Breakfast with all of Williamson’s mayors to happen end of January

Franklin Tomorrow’s 2017 Breakfast with The Mayors series – presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners – will kick off with a Williamson County Mayoral Summit on Jan. 31.

Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson will be joined by the mayors of Williamson County’s five other cities. Regina Smithson (Brentwood Mayor), Patti Carroll (Fairview Mayor), Jimmy Alexander (Nolensville Mayor), Rick Graham (Spring Hill Mayor), and Corey Napier (Thompson’s Station Mayor) have all agreed to participate.

Coffee will be served at 7 a.m., at Rolling Hills Community Church when the networking portion of this event will begin. Additionally, participants will have breakfast catered by Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant. The program will start at 7:45 am.

Breakfast with the Mayors is free to attend.

The 2017 supporters include Pinnacle Financial Partners, Williamson County Association of Realtors, Williamson Medical Center, Tennessee Equine Hospital, Andrews Transportation Group, Patterson, Hardee, & Ballentine, and Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant.