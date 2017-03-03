“Breakway” highway signs repaired after tornado damage

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews this week have been repairing signs that were damaged by the tornado in the Cool Springs area of Williamson County.

In the video, three blue logo signs appear to be “bent” at I-65 South and Moore’s Lane (Exit 69). The signs are constructed with breakaway post sign supports. As the name suggests, the design allows the supports to breakaway (or bend) so that the sign is not destroyed and does not become a hazard to motorists.

Nearly a dozen signs were knocked down by Wednesday’s storms. The work on the signs is addition to the many hours TDOT crews, county crews and city workers spent clearing roads of trees and debris immediately following the storms.