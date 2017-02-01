Brentwood has 5 ink on signing day

Photo Credit To Brentwood High

Tucker Day may not have played offense or defense, but he was one of the biggest weapons for Brentwood High’s football team this past season.

On Wednesday, the senior kicker/punter signed his letter of intent to play for Mississippi State.

“Unless you watched us every week, I don’t think you’d understand how much he helped our defense by keeping teams backed up,” Brentwood head football coach Ron Crawford said. “We kicked off 87 times this year and we only had to cover eight of them. That’s a pretty big weapon in high school to make someone go 80 yards.

“And even though he averaged only 40 yards per punt, he kept the ball inside the 20 over 27 times. That factored into his effectiveness in understanding field position and things like that.”

Day, who recently played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, connected on 14 of 19 field goal attempts in 2016. He hit a 35-yard field goal as time expired to send the Bruins to the Class 5A semifinals with a 24-21 win against Centennial.

He said he has a chance to make an impact in Starkville from Day 1.

“At Mississippi State I have an opportunity to play in the Southeastern Conference and right away as a freshman,” he stated. “I’m just ready to get to work.”

Day was one of five Bruins to ink on National Signing Day.

His teammate, 6-foot-6 tight end Christian LaBreche, signed with University of Tennessee at Martin.

“If he had one more year [in high school], he’d probably be a four-star (recruit),” Crawford said. “He’s a wide receiver that’s going to grow into a tight end’s body. He can do so many things as a tight end. I know he’s going to do a great job there.”

LaBreche caught 38 passes for 509 yards and nine touchdowns for the 9-5 Bruins this season.

“When I got to UT Martin, it just felt like home,” LaBreche said. “It was a place I felt like I wanted to be.”

Cameron Williams signed to play soccer at East Tennessee State, while Preston Victory committed to play lacrosse at Ohio Northern.

Annie Paris signed to play golf at Rhodes College.