February 19, 2017

Brentwood Academy Summer Camps

Brentwood Academy Summer Camps

More than 50 age-appropriate camps are offered throughout the summer in athletics, fine arts, academics, and life skills for boys and girls (kindergarten through high school): all sports, science, baseball, basketball, cheerleading, cross country, dodge ball, football, soccer, softball, swimming, track and field, volleyball, wrestling, art, dance, drama, forensics, driver education, robotics.

Each camp is directed by one of our professional staff members or coaches.  Go to www.brentwoodacademy.com/camps for more information.

