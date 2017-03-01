Brentwood basketball extinguishes Cane Ridge, advances to region championship

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by STEVE WHEELER

Great energy translated into a great start for Brentwood.

The Bruins seized a 17-point lead after the first quarter before coasting to a 64-51 win over Cane Ridge in a Region 6-AAA semifinal at Centennial on Tuesday night.

It was the opposite of their quarterfinal win over Hillsboro, when they recovered from a slow start as the Burros slowed the game down.

“We had a lot of respect for Cane Ridge,” Bruins coach Greg Shirley said. “We respected their athleticism and how hard they play. We knew how close it was to reach our goal of going to Middle Tennessee State and Murfreesboro.”

Brentwood (25-7) will play Independence (21-10) for the fourth time in the championship at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Independence has won the last two against Brentwood, the District 11-AAA tournament runner-up.

Guard Kellen King led the Bruins with 24 points and forward Reed Smith added 17.

“They’ve done it all year long,” Shirley said. “Kellen plays two feet over the rim, he can attack the basket and Reed has such great footwork around the basket, but he can step out and knock shots down. So, they’re very versatile. They both can attack the basket, but at the same time they can both step out and knock shots down.”

Brentwood won for the seventh time in eight games, enjoying a double-digit lead most of the way against the District 12-AAA tournament champion.

Early leads have become a Brentwood trademark.

“That’s something that we talk about a lot: first four minutes, just let the other team know from the beginning that they can’t play with us and that we’re going to get them,” said King, a 6-foot-3 senior.

The loss ended the Ravens’ seven-game winning streak.

Swingman Damian Baugh led Cane Ridge with 14 points and fellow junior David Smith added 13.

The Ravens fell behind 38-17 at halftime and 52-32 after the third quarter, as the Bruins’ height advantage took its toll.

“I think it helped mainly just being able to see over them and see around them,” said Smith, a 6-4 senior. “We start five guys over 6-2 and I think that helps, especially with Cane Ridge being a smaller team. We can do the Magic Johnson dribble or put them on your back a little bit, use our advantage like that.”

Brentwood passed the ball efficiently against Cane Ridge.

“Coach Shirley calls them Gretzkys, which is the pass to the assist or the hockey assist,” Smith said. “When we do that, it helps our offense so much. It gets the ball moving and I think at any time we have five guys on the court who don’t care who scores the ball.”

Now, Brentwood turns its attention to Independence, led by the Eagles’ career scoring leader Grayson Murphy with 2,007 points.

“Obviously, the biggest key is stopping Grayson,” Smith said. “He’s an incredible player and he’s not just a scorer. He’s really good at getting his teammates involved, so you can’t really just focus on him. You’ve got to look at the team as a whole. I think if we outrebound them and we get stops on defense we’ll be in good shape.”

Independence lost to Hillsboro 54-51 in last year’s 6-AAA final when tournament MVP Thomas Smith sank a half-court buzzer-beater.