Brentwood basketball rebounds against Franklin

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by STEVE WHEELER

Finishing became an issue for Brentwood during a three-game skid at the end of January.

However, the visiting Bruins had no problem closing out Franklin in a 68-54 win Tuesday night.

All three of those losses were by two points, including double-overtime and overtime defeats on the road.

“You know what the bottom line is? You learn from it, you grow from it, you’re stronger next time and you refuse to let it happen,” Bruins coach Greg Shirley said. “You get better so you don’t put yourself in the same situation the next time.”

After trailing by 16 points in the second half, Franklin (15-9, 6-5 District 11-AAA) made a 13-2 run to pull within five, but that was as close as the Rebels got.

“If you look at our last two wins versus our three-game losing streak and you look at just the last four minutes – defensive effort we really got after it more in our two wins than the three losses,” said Brentwood forward Reed Smith, a 6-foot-5 Chapman (Calif.) commit who scored 19 points.

Kellen King, a 6-3 guard, led the Bruins (20-6, 7-4) with 22 points.

Brentwood made a 13-0 run early and Franklin chased the Bruins most of the night.

“They’re really big and we’re not very tall,” Rebels guard Reese Glover said. “At the beginning, we weren’t really hitting shots, which didn’t help, but they played a great game. Kellen is a great shooter and Reed has some great post moves.”

The Bruins’ starting five goes 6-5, 6-5, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

Glover led Franklin with 22 points, including six 3-pointers.

Evan Sigler added 13 points for the Rebels, who made 11 3-pointers on Senior Night.

“(King and Smith) make big plays when their team needs it,” Franklin coach Darrin Joines said. “Obviously, their size is a factor. (Brentwood) makes you shoot a little bit deeper and a little farther out on your drives to the basket.”

Brentwood remained in second and Franklin fell into a fourth-place tie with Ravenwood (18-6, 6-5), a half-game behind Independence (15-10, 7-5).

Brentwood, Independence, Franklin and Ravenwood are all logjammed close together behind Summit, which has clinched the title, entering Friday’s finales.

“I’m a mathematician,” Shirley said. “I teach algebra II honors, but I don’t really want to figure out tiebreakers so we’re going to come ready to play Friday night. I like my team, but there is parity.”

UP NEXT

Brentwood hosts Dickson County in regular-season finale Friday.

Franklin visits Centennial in regular-season finale Friday.