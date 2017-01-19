January 19, 2017

Brentwood basketball splits with Independence

Photos by KINDELL MOORE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Independence 51 at Brentwood 65

Brentwood’s Kellen King scored 19 points in Thursday’s 65-51 win over Independence.

Reed Smith added 12 points and Jack Thurman posted 10 in the victory.

Grayson Murphy led Independence with 23 points, while Jeremiah Barr had 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Independence 57 at Brentwood 44

Independence’s Ellen Hicks scored 19 points in Thursday’s 57-44 win against Brentwood.

Daesha McAdams added 13 points for Indy.

Emily Truschel led Brentwood with 13 points.

Franklin Road Academy 57 at St. Cecilia 43

