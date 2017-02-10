Southeast Brentwood bears the brunt in this week’s crime analysis

A cluster of crimes in the southeastern part of the city – as well as a couple of car-related thefts previously reported on by the Home Page – are the main offenses recorded in the Brentwood Police Department’s crime analysis for the week ending Feb. 9.

The Home Page previously reported that Brentwood police arrested suspects in a couple of thefts from unlocked cars that had occurred over the past week.

Those incidents took place between the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 1 and the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2 on the 8200 block of Wikle Road East and the 1200 block of Devens Court. The stolen items from these thefts —including several pairs of sunglasses and and ID card — have been recovered, according to the report.

However, Catching two suspected thieves was not enough to curtail car-related thefts in Brentwood this week. Three more such incidents occurred near each other in southeast Brentwood between the night of Tuesday, Feb. 7 and the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 8.

In one of these cases, subwoofers and an amplifier were stolen from the unlocked trunk of a car on the 2200 block of Brookhaven Court. Just a short distance away, another car, on the 2000 block of Valleybrook Drive, had a window broken and a bag stolen from it.

Finally, on the 2500 block of Titans Lane, a wallet and a handgun were taken from a car, which had its window smashed. There are no suspects in any of these crimes, according to the crime report.

That same area of the city also experienced a home burglary sometime during the day of Friday, Feb. 3. A house on the 1100 block of Waller Road was broken into via its back door. Money, a flat screen TV and a laptop were all stolen from the house. Police had no suspects in this burglary at the time of the report.

Finally, the Little Brothers Shell station at 141 Franklin Road was the victim of a theft that occurred just before midnight on Saturday, January 28. Two vehicle transmissions that had been left outside the business were stolen. Two male suspects were observed leaving in a white van. They have not been apprehended.