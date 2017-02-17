Brentwood cruises past Centennial, advances to 11-AAA finals

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by STEVE WHEELER

Brentwood started strong and finished strong.

The Bruins took a 12-2 lead early en route to a 48-31 win at Centennial in a District 11-AAA boys semifinal on Friday.

Second-seeded Brentwood (23-6) will play No. 4 Independence (18-10) in the championship at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Both teams have rebounded to peak at the right time: Brentwood has won five straight since a three-game skid in late January and Independence has won seven in a row since a six-game losing streak in January.

“We’re prepared, we took them very seriously – they played very well the last couple weeks of the season,” Bruins coach Greg Shirley said. “We’re all on the same page. I think we’re hitting our best basketball right now.”

Reed Smith led the Bruins with 15 points and Jack Thurman added 13. Kellen King scored 12.

“We were getting after it on D all night,” Thurman said of Brentwood’s 2-3 zone defense. “We make it tough on teams because we’re all long. We’re all about the same height, about 6-3. We’ve all got speed and we’re good.”

Brentwood beat Centennial for the third time and held a double-digit lead for most of the second half.

“We’re long, we’re aggressive and we work hard on defense,” Shirley said. “The length that we have and the experience that we have makes it tough on teams.”

Sixth-seeded Centennial (7-19) will play No. 1 Summit (21-6) in the third-place consolation game at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

“(Brentwood) is really good,” Centennial coach Pete Froedden said. “They pass the ball and catch the ball very well. They play together, they shoot the ball at a high clip, they understand their roles, they’re long, they defend the ball very well and they’re really experienced and very well-coached.”

Guard Hayden Pearson led Centennial with 10 points, but the 6-foot-1 junior was the only Cougar in double figures.

Brentwood held Centennial to single digits in all four quarters.

“When they have a defense like that, it’s really hard,” Pearson said. “It makes us really tired. They move the ball really well and they’re just better skilled than us right now.”