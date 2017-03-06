Brentwood High’s TV station named best among high schools

After a year at number two and another at number three, Brentwood High School’s TV & Film Department is back on top.

Students won six first-place awards at the Tennessee High School Press Association awards show at Lipscomb University on Monday, including Best TV Station.

Students from 30+ high schools across Tennessee submitted more than 900 entries in broadcasting, newspaper, yearbook and literary magazine. Here are the BHS results:

Best Reporter

2nd: Morgan Yoder

3rd: Stephanie Steele

Best PSA

1st: Christian Gilliam, Jack Burke, Grant Perdue, Bethany Foust, Ryan Tyler, Matthew Willoughby for “Distracted Driving”

Best Commercial

1st: Madison Young, Jack Burke, Reed Smith, Grant Perdue for “Tile”

Best Sports Show

1st: Reed Smith and Ryan Tyler for “Reed’s Wrap Up”

Best News Package

2nd: Matthew Willoughby & Morgan Yoder for “BHS Remodeling”

3rd: Morgan Yoder for “Be in the Zone Mock Crash”

Best Sports Package

3rd: Sam Dillard, Justin Jordan-Lake for “Cross Country State Championship”

Best Sports Coverage of a Live Event

1st: BHS Football Crew vs. West Creek

2nd: BHS Football Crew vs. Independence Playoffs

Best Audio for Video

1st: Cameron Johantges, Jack Cerrato, Abbey Humel, Austin Collier, Barrett Hall

Best Video or Documentary

3rd: Matthey Willoughby, Reed Smith, Madison Young for “Lipscomb Elementary 150thAnniversary”

Best Lip Dub:

2nd: BHS Class of 2017

Best Newscast:

2nd: WBHS 9 Senior News Team

Mark Madison Best All-Around TV Station

1st: WBHS 9 with advisor Ronnie Adcock

“Finishing second and third the last two years was tough on us,” BHS TV & Film instructor Ronnie Adcock said in announcing the results. “We won Best TV Station in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014, but the competition, especially in Williamson County, is so much better than it used to be.

“When you compete every day against Centennial, Fairview, Franklin, Independence, Nolensville Page, Ravenwood and Summit, you can’t help but get better. It’s good to be back on top.”