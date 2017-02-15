Brentwood loses an adopted son, Colonel David Bottcher

He may not have had a Brentwood address, but whenever Colonel David Bottcher was in town, he was home as far as the city was concerned.

That’s because in 2005, the City of Brentwood adopted the Army unit he was a part of—E Company, 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division—on the eve of its deployment to Iraq.

Over the next year, the city sent supplies to the battalion and hosted a big homecoming parade for the soldiers when they returned. As a result, lasting friendships were formed between the city and its adopted soldiers, including Col. Bottcher.

At the time, he was Major David Bottcher, the battalion’s executive officer, and he and a few other members of his battalion became fast friends with then-Police Chief Ricky Watson. The police department had sponsored a “Support Your Soldiers” day event in Brentwood for Company E in August 2005, according to a city publication.

“I hit it off real well with (Lt. Col.) Mark Hutson and Major David Bottcher at that time,” Watson remembers. “We got to be buddy buddy. The city was trying to take care of the company. I decided the police department was gonna try to raise some funds to take care of the battalion, which was five companies.”

As a result, Watson said the police department was able to augment the support from the city going to the battalion’s troops.

“We were able to send them care packages every week, satellite phones, all kinds of things to try to support ‘em,” he says.

The relationship between the city and the battalion culminated in November 2006, when Brentwood held a massive parade and concert for the battalion’s soldiers upon their return from Iraq. Watson noted that Vickie Flood, Lynn Gillespie-Chater and Roland Keistler were particularly instrumental in organizing this event.

“When they came home we had a parade that went down Maryland Way, and then we went over to Granny White Park and had a concert with Lonestar,” Watson recalls. “The only people in the park were the soldiers and their families.”

Over the years, Watson became close with a handful of the battalion’s officers, including Col. Bottcher. Bottcher and his wife actually just came up to stay with Watson a few months ago.

The relationship with Bottcher was especially personal for Watson because it was Col. Bottcher who swore in Watson’s son, John, for his commission as a second lieutenant in the Army in 2008. John actually went on to serve under Col. Bottcher when he was completing his basic officer leadership course in Fort Benning, Ga.

Thinking back on his dear friend, Watson calls to mind the many qualities that made Col. Bottcher such a special presence in the lives of those who got to know him.

“He was a gentle giant. Softspoken. Had a wicked sense of humor. Just a great all around guy,” Watson says. “He was just top-notch. Loyal. Dedicated. A fearless soldier. A great commander. You hear all these accolades from all these people who served under him and over him, and they all say the same exact things about him. A great, top-of-the line fellow.”

Col. David Bottcher’s obituary is reprinted below:

Retired U.S. Army Colonel David William Bottcher, 51, of Gulf Breeze, Florida, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, after a brief illness.

COL Bottcher was born on July 18, 1965, in Elmira, New York to parents James F. Bottcher, Jr. and Georgia Crissy. He graduated from Elmira Free Academy and, having excelled in the sport of wrestling from a young age, earned many accolades as a heavyweight during his college years, including NYS Heavyweight Champ, Eastern Heavyweight Champ and NCAA Qualifier.

He wrestled for both Drexel University and The United States Military Academy at West Point. After graduating from West Point in 1990, he was commissioned as an Infantry second lieutenant in the United States Army, marking the start of an Army career that would span over two and a half decades.

During his distinguished career, COL Bottcher served in command and staff positions leading soldiers at every level. His assignments took both him and his family to numerous locations: Ft Drum, NY; Dongducheon, South Korea; Ft Irwin, CA; Ft. Benning, GA; Ft. Leavenworth, KS; Ft. Campbell, KY; Colorado Springs, CO; and Stuttgart, Germany.

COL Bottcher was a proven combat leader who led Soldiers in hostile fire zones such as Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya. Equally as important, COL Bottcher dedicated many years of his career to the training and education of Soldiers. His dedication to his profession and leadership were always on display during multiple assignments ranging from his days as an Observer Controller at the National Training Center, to command of the 1-11th Infantry Battalion, where he was responsible for the initial entry training of over 7,200 newly commissioned lieutenants. His influence and positive impact are still felt today.

For his final assignment, COL Bottcher and his family moved to Stuttgart, Germany, where he was selected to lead US Africa Command’s efforts to plan, coordinate and implement the US-led, effort to train the Libyan Army. He served for two years as the AFRICOM J35, Future Operations/Counterterrorism Division Chief, before retiring in late 2016, with 26 years of faithful service to the nation.

COL Bottcher was passionate about serving his country and caring for soldiers and their families, and was deeply loved and respected by all who knew him. He enjoyed many outdoor sports including bow hunting, boating, snow skiing and golf, but especially loved spending time with his family and friends and riding his Harley.

During his time in Germany, David came to know Jesus Christ as his Savior. In a recent text he sent to his wife, Donna, he stated that, “We are all bad/rotten until we commit our lives to the Lord and accept Jesus Christ as our personal Savior. I love you, but even more so, I love the Lord. I am excited to see what He has in store for us. One thing that will be constant is you by my side and the Lord in my heart.”

Along with his parents, those left to cherish COL Bottcher’s memory are: his loving wife, Donna (Austin) Bottcher, and his adoring daughter, Sydney Bottcher, both of Gulf Breeze, FL; brothers, Jim Bottcher and Alex Bottcher, of Elmira, NY; sisters, Kathryn (Brian) Matthews of Tucson, AZ and Meg (Steve) McManus of Baltimore, MD; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, as well as a multitude of friends and colleagues.

The family will welcome guests for visitation on Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 17:00 until 20:00 in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Funeral Home, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia. COL Bottcher’s life will be celebrated, with full military honors, on Friday, February 17, 2017, 13:00 at Main Post Chapel, Fort Benning, Georgia. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or The National Infantry Foundation.