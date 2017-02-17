Brentwood man arrested after allegedly spitting on Franklin officer

A DUI suspect is free on bond after allegedly intentionally spitting on a Franklin Police Department officer during his arrest.

As 12:25 a.m. Friday, an officer stopped Lance Goodman, 34, for traveling 55 in a 25 MPH zone on Hillsboro Road near Claude Yates Drive.

According to the department press release, the officer determined that Goodman was impaired and arrested him.

During his arrest, Goodman became irate and began cursing at officers. Once in handcuffs, Goodman “inhaled deeply” and allegedly, intentionally spit on the police officer.

Goodman is charged with speeding, DUI, driving on a suspended driver’s license, violation of the implied consent law and assault. He is free on the $6,000 bond set by the Magistrate. He is due in court March 2 at 1 p.m.