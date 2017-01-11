Brentwood outlasts Franklin in overtime

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by STEVE WHEELER

Brentwood shut out Franklin in overtime to earn a hard-fought win.

The Bruins outscored the visiting Rebels 12-0 in OT en route to a 75-63 win on Tuesday night.

Franklin (9-5, 2-1 District 11-AAA) made eight 3-pointers during regulation, but couldn’t get any of its shots from beyond the arc to fall in OT.

“We came up with some big offensive rebounds and got some stops, and didn’t give a lot of second shots on the offensive end,” Bruins coach Greg Shirley said. “The bottom line is I thought we kept our composure and we really battled hard there, and took care of the basketball.”

Reed Smith, a 6-foot-5 power forward who has an offer from Division III Chapman (Orange, Calif.), led Brentwood (14-3, 2-1) with 22 points and Kellen King added 21.

“They’re incredible shooters, but we worked our tails off in overtime to close out on every 3-point shot they took,” Smith said. “They’ve got some of the best 3-point shooters in the district, hands down. That was our game plan coming into it — to try and take away those 3-point shots.”

Smith made 1 of 2 foul shots with three seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 63, forcing OT.

Brentwood led 51-44 early in the fourth quarter, but Franklin stormed back on the strength of its 1-3-1 zone defense.

The Rebels took a one-point lead four times during the final four minutes of regulation, but couldn’t hold on.

Paul Rohde’s layup after a great pass from point guard Parker Dillon gave Franklin a 63-62 lead with 14 seconds remaining.

“I think maybe as much as anything we needed to win in regulation,” Rebels coach Darrin Joines said. “We looked a little more gassed than they did. I think we worked so hard to take that lead. Maybe it took something out of us, to be honest with you, but give credit to them. They’ve got great length.”

Joines is in his first season at Franklin after going 308-198 with two Class AAA tournament appearances in the previous 16 seasons a Beech.

Dillon and Reese Glover led Franklin with 15 points and three 3-pointers apiece. Evan Sigler added 10 points.

“It’s a horrible feeling,” Dillon said. “We fell short toward the end.”

The lead changed hands seven times during the last four minutes.

UP NEXT

Franklin hosts Centennial on Friday.

Brentwood visits Dickson County on Friday.