Brentwood Rookie Rugby camp begins Saturday

An introduction to non-contact rugby is being offered for boys and girls between first and fifth grades.

Brentwood Rookie Rugby will hold two camps and six sessions at Tower Park in Brentwood throughout this spring.

The first camp runs from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. The first rugby session is on Monday, Feb. 27, from 6-7 p.m.

Go to www.trarugby.com to register. The cost is $50 per player. The price includes a ball, t-shirt, two camps and six sessions.

Coaches are welcome to attend both camps for free.

For more details, email Coach Richard Boone at Richard.boone@sth.org or call him at (615) 218-6062.