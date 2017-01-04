Brentwood teen charged in violent September wreck at McEwen Drive

After an aerial crash on McEwen Drive in September, a Brentwood teenager now faces two criminal charges after the accident.

Meghan Pittenger, 19, lost control early one Tuesday morning while driving up the Interstate 65 South exit ramp to McEwen Drive. Her 2009 Lexus RX 350 then crossed two westbound lanes and five eastbound lanes of traffic on McEwen and jumped two medians before careening down the southbound on-ramp embankment adjacent to the Drury Plaza Hotel.

According to police, the speed that the vehicle hit the ground at the bottom of the embankment was great enough that the two front seats, center console, and engine dislodged from the rest of the SUV. They landed 80 feet away in the hotel parking lot.

The report said an officer detected the odor of an alcohol beverage through the driver’s breath, though comprehensive test results for alcohol or drugs were not complete at that time. The report also showed she had been wearing her seatbelt.

Pittenger surrendered herself on two criminal warrants before New Year’s Eve on Dec. 30. Authorities charged her with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. She is free on a $2,500 cash bond.

She will appear in court Jan. 12, at 1 p.m.