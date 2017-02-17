Brentwood TV, film students nominated for Press Association honors

BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL
Tennessee High School Press Association nominations were released on Friday and Brentwood High TV & Film has 14 nominees in 18 categories, including Best High School TV station.
Awards Day will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 6, in Collins-Alumni Auditorium at Lipscomb University.
The following students were nominated:
Best Reporter (2): Stephanie Steele, Morgan Yoder
PSA: Bethany Foust, Grant Perdue, Jack Burke, Rachel Ault for “Distracted Driving”
Commercial: Grant Perdue, Reed Smith, Madison Young, Jack Burke for “Tile”
Sports Show: Reed Smith for “Reed’s Wrap Up”
News Package (2): Matthew Willoughby & Morgan Yoder for “BHS Remodeling” + Morgan Yoder for “Be in the Zone Mock Crash”
Sports Package: Sam Dillard & Justin Jordan-Lake for “Cross Country State Champs”
Sports Coverage of a Live event (2): BHS Football vs. West Creek + BHS Football vs. Indy Playoffs
Best Newscast: Level IV News team
Best Audio for Video: Jack Cerrato, Austin Collier, Barrett Hall, Cameron Johantges for “Dawn’s Highway”
Best Lip Dub: 2016-17 Interns
Best TV Station: WBHS 9