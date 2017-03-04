Brew Fest in downtown Franklin is a week away

More than 35 different breweries will offer a selection of over 80 craft beers in and around Franklin’s famous Public Square from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, during the 14th Annual Main Street Brewfest.

Lead sponsor Lipman Brothers is bringing a lineup of local, national and international beers to the pre-St. Paddy’s Day party in downtown Franklin.

This year will also showcase six homebrewers from Franklin, Nashville, Murfreesboro and Clarksville.

“We’re excited to bring Brewfest back to its roots and focus on what makes it one of the best beer festivals in the area — the brews,” said Julie Walton Garland, 2017 Main Street Brewfest chair and manager of Walton’s Antique and Estate Jewelry. “Beer lovers can enjoy sampling styles from all over the world amongst our beautiful downtown’s historic backdrop, while supporting its revitalization and continued success with their ticket.”

Among the many breweries attending are local favorites Mantra Artisan Ales of Franklin, Tenn.; Asgard Brewing Company of Columbia, Tenn.; Mill Creek Brewery of Nolensville, Tenn.; Turtle Anarchy of Nashville, Tenn.; Granite City Brewery of Franklin, Tenn.; Cool Springs Brewery of Franklin, Tenn.; and international and national favorites Einstok Beer Company of Iceland; Hi-Wire of Asheville, N.C.; Against the Grain of Louisville, Ky.; Terrapin of Athens, Ga.; Lefthand Brewery, Longmont, Colo; Oskar Blues of Longmont, Colo.; Abita of Covington, La.; Napa Smith of Napa, Calif., among others.

Three local food trucks will be stationed at 3rd Ave. North, located near shops, restaurants and entertainment venues that will be open in the historic downtown retail district to cater to the 2,000 plus in attendance on Main Street, which will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5 a.m. until festival clean-up.

Live entertainment will be provided by ’60s and ’70s tribute band, Boomerang.

Kristy Williams, director of the Downtown Franklin Association says organizers are focused on a safe and fun street party, which includes safe ride options. The DFA has partnered with Lyft ridesharing service, which will be offering a 10% discount to existing users who use the code TAPHISTORY10.

General admission tickets are $55 in advance and $65 on the day-of. Participants can check in starting at noon, and tastings will begin promptly at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at mainstreetbrewfest.eventbrite.com.

Franklin’s Main Street Brewfest is produced by the Downtown Franklin Association. To learn more, visit www.DowntownFranklinTn.com.