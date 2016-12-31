Brick Fest Live LEGO Event is Coming to Williamson County

LEGO® lovers rejoice. The Brick Fest Live LEGO® Fan Experience is filled with hands-on attractions and activities built to inspire, educate, and entertain and it will be coming to Williamson County on January 21-22 at the Ag Expo Park in Franklin.

Enjoy an amazing LEGO world where you can marvel at giant creations and even build some of your own.The Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience provides a venue for LEGO lovers of all sizes to celebrate, build new creations, and see some truly mind-blowing LEGO sculptures to help set the imagination free.

Attractions Include:

The Brick Show Experience: Meet popular YouTube LEGO show hosts from The Brick Show and be featured on in an upcoming video.

Brick Fest Derby: Build and race your custom built LEGO derby car down one of our 35-foot long timed tracks!

Collaborative Building Activities: Contribute to large-scale mystery floor mosaic.

Inspiration Stations: Add to existing LEGO cities and make them your own by building custom creations.

Video Game Arena: Have a favorite LEGO video game? Come challenge your family or make new friends in the Brick Fest Gaming Arena playing your favorite LEGO title head to head.

Mini Golf: A miniature golf course built to inspire! Take your game to the next level on the Brick-Links.

Brick Fest Theater Trivia & Entertainment: Participate in LEGO trivia all while taking a break from what will be an overwhelming amount of awesome!

Mosaics: Using a colorful variety of 1×1 LEGO bricks, build a piece of art to proudly display for other attendees.

Shopping: Find new, vintage, rare, and custom LEGO sets and merchandise from one of the many merchants in attendance.

Regular ticket prices are $24.50, VIP ticket prices $46.50 which include one-hour early entry to the event, goodie bag, and all-day admission to the event. Purchase your tickets to the event online.

The Ag Expo Center is located at 4215 Long Lane, Franklin, TN 37064.