Speaker series at Brentwood United Methodist to focus on social entrepreneurship

A series of discussions based on how Christians can best reflect their faith in their everyday lives will kick off at Brentwood United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The series, “Living the Gospel: A Lab for Faith and Action,” will continue each Wednesday of the month.

The series is intended to act as a way to get people thinking about how they can use their particular God-given talents to make a positive change in society.

“How do I create a purposeful impact in my daily work?” is one question that BUMC member and local entrepreneur Silas Deane hopes the series will lead attendees to ask themselves. “We’re all busy in our daily lives but yet we all want to make a difference in the world, and so we’re trying to bring those two worlds together.”

On Feb. 1, the featured speaker will be Bishop Robert Spain and he will present a discussion titled “Basecamp: Centered and Sent in the Church.” According to BUMC’s website, Spain gave a similar presentation to church leaders this past August, which was warmly received.

“It meant so much to our leaders that we have requested that he share it with the entire church,” Dr. Davis Chappell, the senior pastor at Brentwood United Methodist Church, wrote in an email.

Spain’s view of church as a “basecamp”, or “a place where members are established in the Gospel and sent into the world,” will make up much of the discussion.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Rob Touchstone, the founder of The Well Coffeehouses in Brentwood and Nashville and the Director of Missional Entrepreneurship at Lipscomb University, will give a talk entitled “Thinking About Business as Mission.”

The speaker on Feb. 15, Rev. Brian Hicks, will give a discussion called “Faith and Community Engagement.” Hicks, the executive director of the Harvest Hands community development organization, will be joined by others from Harvest Hands to talk about “what it means to be a faith-based social entrepreneur in the 21st century,” according to BUMC’s website.

Finally, on Feb. 22, four church members involved in faith-based social organizations – Rob Michaels, Karen Bruton, Olivia Mullin and Casey Enright — will discuss the challenges and possibilities inherent in their work.

Deane says that these February discussions represent the beginning of a new ministry at BUMC that will focus on matters of social entrepreneurship: the Group Purpose Initiative. He said the church will host a conference on this topic in May.

Doors will open at 6:05 p.m. for the events, which will take place in the chapel at Brentwood United Methodist Church, at 309 Franklin Road in Brentwood.