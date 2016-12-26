Business leader says growth continues to fuel prosperity, opportunity

Drive anywhere in Williamson County – development is on the horizon.

From Cool Springs to Berry Farms, companies continue to expand or relocate their headquarters in one of the fastest-growing economic stronghold in the country.

And looking back and into the future for 2017, we sat down with Matt Largen – Williamson, Inc.’s CEO – to see what was in store moving forward.

It would be hard to argue that this wasn’t one of the most successful years for Williamson County. What’s been the best part of 2016?

“So this is the way I look at things. When the business community is successful we are successful. I don’t look at it in terms of my accomplishments. We had the fastest growth rate in the country. That’s a really the best marker of accomplishment. This is a place still adding jobs. We are still growing and those jobs are providing career opportunities for our kids and grandkids.

“And sometimes, economic development gets too narrowly defined by relocations, but there are two I want bring up. In 2016, we had two significant announcements. Schneider Electric consolidated to Williamson County and will operate regional headquarters. That will bring good jobs and wages. After four years, we finally have Hardee’s – CKE Restaurants – coming to Williamson. Now CKE’s CEO is nominee for Labor Secretary.”

Success doesn’t come without complications. What have you seen become challenging for the business community in 2016?

“I think the biggest challenge is around traffic. There’s no question. I recently heard someone at a presentation say is traffic and prosperity go hand and hand. It’s how you manage the traffic that sets you apart. Our mobility week is things people can do: putting their kids on the bus, carpooling, flex scheduling employees and remote working.

“There’s the piece of that in the governor’s plan that will help the traffic in Williamson. We are lucky we are having to deal with traffic. I go to conferences, and I have colleagues that would kill to have this issue. I think it’s important as we look back on to 2016.

“Common thread is housing, transpiration and we still hear about lack of depth in the information technology workforce. So, we need to continue to build the IT workforce. It’s an issue across the entire country. But those are the big ones in terms of issues. We know airport access internationally is a secondary issue. That can be limiting factor. That problem is being addressed.”

As the legislature convenes in January, what are you most concerned about from a business standpoint?

“I want them to be very supportive of the governor’s plan for the long-term sustainable funding source for transportation. I think transportation is the number-one challenge. I want our business community actively engaged in that conversation, and that they communicate their wishes and desires and talk about the business reasons. It’s important we are working on solutions. The biggest ways it affects their companies is the thinking labor pool. You can’t drive 30 miles in 30 minutes anymore.

“I know they do a good job of helping ease burdensome regulations overall. The need to work on the BEP education formula, and more fair funding for Williamson County. There needs to be more focus on those issues because they do affect economic development.”

What do you want to have accomplished this time next year?

“I don’t think you ever check anything off the list in economic development. You always want to make this best environment. It’s nothing more than working to create prosperity for those you care about. You want to get the environment and fundamentals right. You want great housing options, tourism options, schools. You’re always working on those things and building off the success.”

What do you anticipate most in 2017?

“We are working with 54 companies that want to relocate and expand. It’s high on our side. But these are all different stages. These ebb and flow and come and go. Those companies could be looking to expand by 20 people or looking to relocate by hundreds of people.”