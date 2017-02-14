Business owner, Brentwood mom applies for vacant school board seat

Less than 24 hours after District 7’s Bobby Hullett resigned from his seat on the Williamson County School Board, one woman has submitted her name for the position.

Brentwood’s Sheila Cleveland turned in her application after the Williamson County Commission selected Hullett to fill a vacancy among its members. She was prepared with her materials after Monday night’s vote.

Cleveland wrote in her application she became interested after watching her daughters go through the district and graduating from Leadership Brentwood in 2016.

“The performance of Williamson County Schools attracted my family to this region in the first place,” Cleveland wrote. “And now it’s time for me to give back. I am passionate about the importance of education and prosperity of any community.”

According to her resume, Cleveland owns the Terragena Group, LLC, which operates as a residential and commercial property investment business. Previously she owned the Dolphin Club in Brentwood. She also worked at a marketing company as a financial analyst for 10 years.

Community wise, Cleveland has invested her volunteer efforts into the Brentwood Noon Rotary, the Brentwood Library Foundation and the Brentwood United Methodist Church.

“I feel my professional experience of budget development and analysis gives me something unique to contribute to an already strong WCS,” she wrote. “I have an established pattern of quiet contribution to this community for 16 years. We all believe in our children, and we all need someone who will both listen and lead with care.”

How does filling the vacancy work?

The Williamson County Commission could pick a new person as early as March 13. County officials are in the process of now making the public notices for the vacancy. If there’s not enough time between now and March for notice, the commission will pick in April. This marks the third vacancy in two years the commission has had to fill for the school board.

Both District 7 Commissioner Bert Chalfant and Hullett will nominate an individual for the entire commission to vote on, with nominations also accepted from the floor.

The last time there was a vacancy in District 7 for school board, 13 people applied.

Hullett said the commission looked at it as a positive to have his perspective in picking his replacement because of his experience with the board. He had held the seat since 2012, and was re-elected in August 2016.

“The way we all see it is I have the most experience to vet the candidates to go through,” Hullett said. “We will probably have two or three others.”

Those interested can submit their application inside Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson’s office.