Button Ball is new name for annual black tie fundraiser

The Davis House Child Advocacy Center Button Ball 2017 (formerly Legacy Ball) is set for Saturday, March 11, this year.

The formal event raises funds and awareness for the services and programs Davis House provides to children facing sexual or severe physical abuse. Davis House served 467 new child clients last year in its four-county service area of Williamson, Hickman, Lewis and Perry counties.

The Button Ball, at Embassy Suites in Cool Springs, begins at 6 p.m. with with a wine reception and silent auction beginning, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $125 per person.

Online registration is available at www.davishousecac.org with additional information by calling 615-790- 5900 x 104. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event or providing silent auction items can contact Tara Tidwell, Marketing and Community Outreach Coordinator, at 615-790- 5900 x 104 or send an email to tara@davishousecac.org.

The event draws well over 300 attendees annually and promises to be a big event again this year. Last year’s event delivered net proceeds of $92,000, and the goal this year is to reach $100,000.

“We changed the name of our Ball to better represent the children we serve,” says Marcus Stamps, Executive Director of Davis House.

The goal of the event name change is to enable the community to better understand the mission of Davis House and its collective impact on child abuse by highlighting the Button Jar story, recounted on the agency’s web site:

The children who come to Davis House for the first time feel as if they are the only one. They feel alone. They are scared, sometimes ashamed, and often embarrassed about why they are there, even though it’s not their fault. Each child on their first visit to Davis House picks out a button from the button box.

They place their button into the Button Jar, which contains all the buttons from the children who have come before them. On the jar are the words, “You Are Not Alone.” This visual reminder immediately lifts their spirits, and lets them know that, indeed, they are not alone.

“Each button represents a child,” Stamps adds. “So to those of us at Davis House, a single button is worth everything.

“We rely heavily on community and public support to help fund our services. Each individual’s contribution is vital to helping us eliminate child abuse in our community.”

National statistics indicate one in ten children will be victims of sexual abuse by the time they reach age 18.

Long-time Master of Ceremonies Rhori Johnston of News Channel 5 returns to usher in the new era of the event. In addition, Heidi Schwartz will again provide a unique Paint Your Event experience with a memorable interpretive live painting capturing the evening. This painting will be featured in a live auction at the close of the Ball. A “Not-So- Silent Auction” will also take place. After dinner and the program, dancing will close out the night.

Davis House is an accredited child advocacy center by the National Children’s Alliance. With three locations, the Centers work to empower non-offending parents to protect their children and actively participates in the state mandated Child Protective Investigation Team (CPIT) as it responds to allegations of child abuse.

Money raised at this year’s event will fund programs and services, which are provided at no cost to the children and their families.

For additional information about Davis House Child Advocacy Center and the services provided, please visit wwwdavishousecac.org.