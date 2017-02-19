Camp Beech Creek at Currey Ingram Academy

Join us this summer at Currey Ingram Academy in Brentwood’s Beech Creek Valley. Camp Beech Creek is a full-day camp experience, including immersive weekly themes such as Star Wars, Video Games, Ninja Warrior and Hollywood.

This camp includes “make-your-own-morning” elective options such as baking, LEGOs, outdoor adventure, all-sports, American Girl Doll, and more.

We are also offering our intensive six-week ADHD Summer Treatment Program for ages 8-12, as well as morning camps in reading, social skills, academics, and listening comprehension that can be paired with Camp Beech Creek for a full day of camp.

Camps are for rising grades K-6, with select opportunities for older campers. Half-days and early/late care are available. Lunch is provided as a weekly add-on option. Details and registration are online at www.curreyingramcamps.org.