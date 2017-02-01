Casada looking at a more ‘simplistic’ transportation plan for state road funding

Only days after Gov. Bill Haslam presented his vision for the state, House Republicans have already come up with their own ideas for the transportation component.

Standing along side Greeneville’s Rep. David Hawk, Majority Leader Glen Casada said he supported the East Tennessee Republican’s more simplistic plan to fund the state’s road needs.

Under the Hawk plan, a quarter of 1 percent of the state general sales tax would be solely dedicated to the state transportation fund, creating a reliable and sustainable funding source that does not raise taxes. In total, the plan would transfer $291 million per year to the Tennessee Department of Transportation and local governments to be used on road construction projects and infrastructure. Casada said that in an indirect way, some of these funds are from the surplus, but would generate money year after year.

“I believe this plan will create a dedicated, recurring fund that prioritizes both the taxpayer dollar and our long-term infrastructure needs,” Hawk said. “I look forward to working with the governor’s administration on this and other ideas over the coming months.”

Road and bridge projects across the state have been approved, but that do not currently have funding. In the governor’s plan called the Improve Act, the legislation cuts $270 million annually in taxes. But it will also include a 7-cent-per-gallon increase on the gasoline tax, which hasn’t been raised since the late 1980s, and a 12-cent increase on diesel fuel.

The current rate is 21.4 cents per gallon. According the State Comptroller’s Office, that is only worth 11 cents compared to its value when the rate was last set. Money from the gas tax goes to the Tennessee Department of Transportation to fund infrastructure statewide.

Haslam’s plan also details 962 projects in all 95 counties. It would mean 45 projects to improve interstates; 89 to improve access in rural communities; 51 geared toward economic opportunities; 162 bridges replaced on state highways; and 526 bridges to replaced on county roads.

From the beginning, Casada said he would support whatever came out of the transportation committee.

“It’s simple and easy to explain,” Casada said. “It’s a commitment to transportation. We have to have more money for roads.”

But this plan doesn’t include a gasoline tax increase, which is more appealing to the Thompson’s Station Republican. Casada said, however, that it doesn’t rule out raising that tax in the future.

“There may be a time we have to raise it,” he said. “But I just love the simplicity of this plan. The governor’s plan is complicated with a lot of moving parts. I don’t feel negatively about the governor’s plan, but we just have to find a way to address our roads.”

Casada said he anticipated at least five plans to emerge before the legislature’s Transportation Committee.

Hawk’s plan doesn’t address the other aspects of Haslam’s, which looked at car registration fees going up $5 per passenger vehicle. It also doesn’t include anything about Haslam’s proposed annual road fee of $100 on electric vehicles or those using alternative fuels.