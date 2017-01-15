Celebrity home sells in Governors Club

photo credit: Marty Warren/Zeitlin & CO Realtors

Just as Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert had decided to put down roots in Williamson County, the couple decided to part ways. Shelton and Lambert divorced in the summer of 2015.

Purchasing a home in the Governor’s Club in Brentwood back in 2013, the property was placed on the market and recently sold.

Pop Sugar reported that the couple found a buyer for their five-bedroom, eight bathroom home with over 10,000 square feet. Originally purchased for $2.2million in 2013, the home sold for $2.5 million. At this time, we don’t have the identity of the new homeowner, however, they are purchasing a stellar piece of property.

There’s ample room for entertaining. The home boasts a media room complete with wet bar, basement game room with bar, and a private backyard pool.

Lambert remained in the area purchasing a farm, while Shelton continues as a coach on ‘The Voice’ and focuses on his new project Ole’ Red on Broadway. Take a look at the photos of the home below.