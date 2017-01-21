Chamber Orchestra will perform in Franklin on Valentine’s eve

Tickets are on sale now for the Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s Feb. 13 performance at the Franklin Theatre.

The nine-year-old ensemble of professional musicians will present works by Maurice Ravel, John Adams, and Joseph Haydn beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The program is as follows:

Maurice Ravel – Le Tombeau de Couperin John Adams – The Wound Dresser Joseph Haydn – Symphony No. 100 in G “Military” Ravel’s light, nostalgic work pays homage to friends who died in World War I battles. The Wound Dresser by John Adams, based on the poetry of Walt Whitman, celebrates the bravery of all who stand for a deeply held cause. Capping off the concert is the glorious, triumphant Military Symphony of Haydn– who is one of the Chamber Orchestra’s specialties.

Tickets are $25, $30, and $40 for adults and $15, $20, and $30 for students and active duty military members. To buy tickets online, click HERE , or visit the Franklin Theatre box office at 419 Main Street from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra, formed in 2008, is conducted by Gregory Wolynec. The orchestra specializes in presenting traditional masterworks, overlooked treasures, and contemporary American compositions. The GCO’s recordings have received critical acclaim in publications such as the American Record Guide and Fanfare Magazine. The orchestra’s education programs engage about 5,000 Middle Tennessee students annually with classical music through free performances, innovative educational outreach, and interactive Children’s Concerts.