January 06, 2017

Check your flight before leaving for the Airport

If you have travel plans to fly out from Nashville International Airport this weekend, you should check your flights before you leave your home.

According to an airport spokesperson, all runways at the airport are currently open. However, there are a few flights that have currently been delayed.

 

To check the status of your individual flight, Flynashville.com will be updated with your flight and its current status as to whether your flight will leave on time.

Allow yourself plenty of time to get to the airport as the roads are hazardous.

Nashville International Airport will not close even if flights are delayed or canceled.

