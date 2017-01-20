Cigna, WMC donations will help students learn CPR

Williamson County Schools students may soon be saving lives thanks to a donation from the Williamson County Medical Center and the Cigna Foundation.

WCS received a donation of Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) kits on this week that will help students learn the basic skills needed to perform the potential life-saving act.

“We appreciate the relationship we are forging with the American Heart Association,” Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Schools Charles Farmer said.

“We are thankful for the long standing partnership with Williamson Medical which allows us opportunities we may not be otherwise able to provide. The CPR kits for Franklin High and Fairview High are another example of their generosity.”

The Cigna Foundation is providing CPR kits to the other high schools.

In 2012, Tennessee passed the Carmen Burnette Act which requires students to receive hands-only CPR training before graduation.

To fulfill this requirement, the American Heart Association created and implemented an innovative school-based program to empower students to learn the core skills of CPR. Designed specifically for in school training, the CPR in Schools Training Kit provides high school students the opportunity to learn the life-saving skills to act in a cardiac emergency.

The donated kits contain personal a bilingual instructional DVD, a training manikin, a spare lung, directions for use and pocket reminder cards to assist users in an emergency situation.