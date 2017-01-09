Citing illness, a Brentwood County Commissioner resigns

County Commissioner Tom Bain’s resignation was announced on Monday night at the Williamson County Commission’s monthly meeting.

Bain, commissioner for the 7th District, was not present at the meeting. The long-time commissioner and former Brentwood mayor has an undisclosed illness.

Bert Chalfant, fellow 7th District commissioner, announced Bain’s resignation.

“With a great deal of concern and I must say disappointment I have just been informed that Commissioner Tom Bain has resigned his seat.”

Chalfant motioned to his right, to the empty seat beside him.

“That is his empty chair,” he said. “I would ask that you hold Commissioner Bain in your prayers.”

Bain’s seat will be filled by appointment. The county mayor will nominate a replacement to be confirmed by the commission in February.

Anyone who lives in District 7 can put forth their name for consideration by e-mailing Mayor Rogers Anderson at countymayor@williamson-tn.org.