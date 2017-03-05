Local conservation group seeks public input on questions for candidates

BY LANDON WOODROOF

A local non-profit dedicated to preserving Brentwood’s green spaces is seeking the public’s input for a questionnaire it will send candidates running in the upcoming municipal election.

Citizens for Brentwood Green Space, Inc. was founded in 2004 and in the last several election seasons has sent Board of Commissioners candidates a list of questions related to conservation issues.

The group’s president, Gil Hutchinson, said that this year, CBGS decided to make a few changes in the way it formulates those questions.

“We thought we’d do something a little different this time,” he said. “Prior to doing our candidate questions, we thought we’d ask our supporters and anyone else we could reach what they thought about things related to green space activity.”

This questionnaire will give a sense of what residents care about most conservation-wise in Brentwood.

“It’s not going to be designed as a scientific survey,” Hutchinson said, “just more of an opinion poll of, What do you think about green space in Brentwood? Should we be doing more? What do you think your elected officials should be doing in terms of supporting these initiatives?”

Hutchinson and other CBGS members will then take the feedback they get from residents and use it to craft the questions they send to the candidates in the upcoming race: Mark Gorman, Rhea Little, Regina Smithson and John Byers.

According to the organization, CBGS’s mission is “to preserve open space in the form of parks, trails, historic sites, and flood plains while being sensitive to the rights of landowners and developers. CBGS desires to assure that ongoing development of land resources is accomplished in a way that is beneficial to landowners, to existing citizens of the city, and to future generations of Brentwood residents.”

The group has worked towards its goals over the years through raising awareness and by raising money. Hutchinson said, for instance, that CBGS has brought in over $187,000 for the park system. Its primary fundraising event each year is A Walk in the Park, which was held last year on October 30 in Marcella Vivrette Smith Park.

For Hutchinson, CBGS’s focus on green space is not just about conservation for conservation’s sake. He thinks that the city’s natural areas are part of what defines Brentwood and makes it an attractive destination.

“There’s a lot of people that like the park system and the green space,” he said. “It’s one of two or three things that people move here for besides the school system. I think people really love what we have.”

Citizens for Brentwood Green Space’s survey can be taken here. Brentwood’s 2017 municipal election will be held on Tuesday, May 2.