Citizens survey nets high marks for Franklin, except in mobility

Franklin residents who responded to a voluntary survey on the quality of life gave the city higher ratings than residents surveyed in similar-sized communities, according to a summary of the results released this week.

“Mobility” was the only rating that was lower than the national benchmark.

The survey was rolled out this past September and was conducted by the National Research Center’s National Citizen Survey. Of the 3,000 randomly selected households that received a survey, 1,060 were completed, providing an overall response rate of 37 percent. The survey was also open to all residents online with 324 people responding.

Overall, Franklin had strong ratings that were mostly similar to or higher than comparison communities. Within Community Characteristics, general ratings and the facets of Economy, Recreation and Wellness, Education and Enrichment and Community Engagement were rated higher than the benchmark. Governance also had strong ratings that were higher than the benchmark within Mobility, Economy, Recreation and Wellness, Education and Enrichment and Community Engagement. Ratings for Built Environment and Education and Enrichment within the pillar of Participation tended to receive high ratings, while ratings for Mobility tended to receive lower ratings than the national benchmark

The survey is designed to measure the community’s “livability,” defined by the National Citizen Survey as “the sum of factors that add up to community’s quality of life.”

This survey has been conducted in numerous communities from across the country with city populations ranging from a few hundred to well over one million citizens.

Almost all respondents rated the quality of life in Franklin as excellent or good, 97 percent combined. Compared to national benchmarks, Franklin ranks 8th in the nation for quality of life.

On the question of places to live, 97 percent of respondents rate Franklin as excellent/good as a place to live. Franklin ranks 13th in the nation for a place to live and 3rd in the nation for overall image and reputation.

Overall quality of city services also ranked high compared to other jurisdictions. Franklin ranked 8th in the nation for overall confidence in city government. Overall, 93 percent of residents rated quality of city services as excellent or good.

Sense of community also ranked high as well with 82 percent of residents feeling excellent or good. Eighty four percent of respondents said they were either very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with the City of Franklin’s management of growth.

In a question regarding mass transit usage, less than 1 in 10 said they had used public transportation, and favored more pick-up and drop off locations over cost of service as an incentive.

Four in 10 residents reported they had walked or biked instead of driving.

When asked an open-ended question about Franklin’s most important challenge along with traffic congestion, the highest response was growth and crowding with affordable housing following close behind.

Notable survey comparisons to cities with 50,000-80,000 population ranked Franklin number one in the following categories:

Overall image or reputation

Place to retire

Economic Health

Vibrant downtown/commercial area

Employment opportunities

Place to work

Participation in religious or spiritual events and activities

Participation in social events and activities

City government being honest

City-sponsored special events

For more specific details on the results of the National Citizens Survey go to: http://www.franklintn.gov/ government/finance- administration/the-national- citizen-survey