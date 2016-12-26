City Park, Hill Center bring new restaurants to Brentwood

Most of the expansive growth of restaurants in Brentwood took place around the epicenter of Brentwood on Franklin Road.

With the opening of the Hill Center, two new restaurants opened with the anticipated Holler & Dash to open in 2017. Here is the list of other restaurants that opened in Brentwood.

Uncle Julio’s

Authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican food favorites are what you will find here. From salsa to fajitas to hand-made desserts, every dish at Uncle Julio’s is made fresh to order from the highest quality ingredients.

(629) 888-1300

209 Franklin Road

Hours- Sunday- Thursday 11 a.m.- 9:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Del Frisco’s

The Dallas-based restaurant brings their casual concept dining to Brentwood. It’s also another spot we can’t wait to visit as the outdoor patio looks very inviting when the warmer weather arrives.

207 Franklin Road

(615) 928-6159

Hours -Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dinner 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Stout Burgers

Stout Burgers is known for its large selection of craft beer, 30 on tap, to be exact, and a selection of ten burgers from the classic to veggie. Located on the bottom floor of the Tapestry building.

400 Centerview Drive

(615) 679-0559

Hours Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – Midnight