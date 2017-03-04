Civil War Round Table to get update on historic flag preservation

Ronny Mangrum, a Williamson County native and longtime member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, will speak March 12 on state-wide efforts to preserve Confederate flags housed at the Tennessee State Museum.

The presentation will begin at 3 p.m. at the monthly meeting of the Franklin Civil War Round Table at Carnton Plantation’s Fleming Center.

Two of the flags first preserved by Mangrum’s efforts are the First National Flag of the 20th Tennessee Infantry and most recently the Second National flag of the 11th Tennessee Infantry. Both units saw intense action at Franklin. Mangrum will share a presentation about the numerous flags preserved, as well as replica banners to be handled by the audience. He will discuss the tremendous costs associated with conserving these fragile artifacts while noting upcoming projects with the Tennessee State Museum.

Mangrum was raised in the Peytonsville area of Williamson County in an antebellum home where his grandmother inspired his passion of Civil War history. She introduced him to Sgt. Vachel I.Barnhill, her grandfather, who fought in Franklin during the war.

Mangrum has been a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans for 30 years, where he helped start the flag adoption program assisting the Tennessee State Museum conserve their most fragile and endangered flags. Mangrum notes the Tennessee museum has a large collection of these priceless flags, “second only to Virginia.”

The event is free to the public. The Franklin Civil War Round Table is an educational program of Franklin’s Charge, and meets each month at Carnton Plantation’s Fleming Center, 1345 Eastern Flank Circle.

For more information, email fcwrt@yahoo.com, or visit http://www.franklinscharge.com/round-table