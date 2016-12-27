Brentwood, Centennial, Franklin, Independence represented on all-state football teams

Eight area football players were named to the Class 6A and 5A all-state teams by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

Franklin offensive tackle and Georgia commit Max Wray was tabbed for the Class 6A squad.

Independence receiver Kendrell Scurry, safety Landon Guidry, linebacker Hunter Dupree and defensive end David Demke were chosen to the Class 5A team.

Scurry, a Tennessee commit, had 58 receptions for 977 yards and 16 touchdowns during his sophomore campaign.

Guidry, a senior Mississippi State commit, had 35 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks and a fumble recovery. He also racked up 946 receiving yards, 429 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns at receiver.

Demke led the Eagles’ defense with a team-high 126 tackles (7 for loss), 17 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Dupree tacked on 104 tackles and an interception.

Brentwood kicker Tucker Day and Centennial offensive lineman Eli Katina and cornerback Devious Christmon joined the Indy quartet on the 5A squad.

Day, a U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection, connected on 14 of 19 field goal attempts and averaged 39.3 yards per punt.

Christmon racked up 39 tackles, five interceptions and one interception, while Katina was a Mr. Football Lineman of the Year finalist.

Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Teams

Class 6A

QB – Cole Copeland, Bradley Central

QB – Dylan Hopkins, Maryville

RB – Kylan Watkins, Whitehaven

RB – Master Teague, Blackman

WR – Lameric Tucker, Bradley Central

WR – Edward Johnson, Cordova

WR – Trey Knox, Blackman

OL – Max Wray, Franklin

OL – D.J. Delfendahl, Mt. Juliet

OL – Elijah Dobbins, Oakland

OL – K’Rojhn Calbert, Warren County

OL – Anthony Geter, Whitehaven

ATH – Jordan Ervin, Maryville

K – Jacob Smith, Siegel

DEFENSE

DL – Chris Onwumere, Oakland

DL – Ellis Chapman, Hardin Valley

DL – Matt Young, Maryville

DL – Quinton Bohanna, Cordova

LB – T.D. Blackmon, Maryville

LB – Aubrey Miller, Whitehaven

LB – Jackson Cauthen, Oakland

LB – Bryson Tolley, Science Hill

DB – Theo Jackson, Overton

DB – Kaleb Oliver, Oakland

DB – Gentry Bonds, Riverdale

DB – Rayshad Williams, Whitehaven

ATH: JaCoby Stevens, Oakland

P – Adam Williams, Wilson Central

Class 5A

OFFENSE

QB – Jacob Murphree, Dickson County

QB – Adam Fulton, Farragut

RB – Daymion Blevins, Morristown West

RB – Jordan Mason, Gallatin

WR – Tee Higgins, Oak Ridge

WR – Kendrell Scurry, Independence

WR – Braden Collins, Farragut

OL – Trey Greene, Stewarts Creek

OL – Zaire Bruner, Ooltewah

OL – Jared Edwards, Rhea County

OL – Oliver Lane, Gibbs

OL – Eli Katina, Centennial

ATH – Gus Antoine, Northeast

K – Tucker Day, Brentwood

DEFENSE

DL – Trevis Hopper, Memphis Central

DL – Mike Rhoades, Campbell County

DL – David Demke, Independence

DL – Xzayvier Beckingham, McMinn County

LB – Cooper Hardin, Farragut

LB – Kyndall Clark, Oak Ridge

LB – Hunter Dupree, Independence

LB – Maleik Gray, LaVergne

DB – Landon Guidry, Independence

DB – Brandon Lewis, Cane Ridge

DB – Jack DeVault, Farragut

DB – Devious Christmon, Centennial

ATH – Caden Harbin, Knox Halls

P – Joe Doyle, Farragut