Brentwood, Centennial, Franklin, Independence represented on all-state football teams

Eight area football players were named to the Class 6A and 5A all-state teams by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.
Franklin offensive tackle and Georgia commit Max Wray was tabbed for the Class 6A squad.
Independence receiver Kendrell Scurry, safety Landon Guidry, linebacker Hunter Dupree and defensive end David Demke were chosen to the Class 5A team.
Scurry, a Tennessee commit, had 58 receptions for 977 yards and 16 touchdowns during his sophomore campaign.
Guidry, a senior Mississippi State commit, had 35 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks and a fumble recovery. He also racked up 946 receiving yards, 429 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns at receiver.
Demke led the Eagles’ defense with a team-high 126 tackles (7 for loss), 17 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Dupree tacked on 104 tackles and an interception.
Brentwood kicker Tucker Day and Centennial offensive lineman Eli Katina and cornerback Devious Christmon joined the Indy quartet on the 5A squad.
Day, a U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection, connected on 14 of 19 field goal attempts and averaged 39.3 yards per punt.
Christmon racked up 39 tackles, five interceptions and one interception, while Katina was a Mr. Football Lineman of the Year finalist.
Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Teams
Class 6A
QB – Cole Copeland, Bradley Central
QB – Dylan Hopkins, Maryville
RB – Kylan Watkins, Whitehaven
RB – Master Teague, Blackman
WR – Lameric Tucker, Bradley Central
WR – Edward Johnson, Cordova
WR – Trey Knox, Blackman
OL – Max Wray, Franklin
OL – D.J. Delfendahl, Mt. Juliet
OL – Elijah Dobbins, Oakland
OL – K’Rojhn Calbert, Warren County
OL – Anthony Geter, Whitehaven
ATH – Jordan Ervin, Maryville
K – Jacob Smith, Siegel
DEFENSE
DL – Chris Onwumere, Oakland
DL – Ellis Chapman, Hardin Valley
DL – Matt Young, Maryville
DL – Quinton Bohanna, Cordova
LB – T.D. Blackmon, Maryville
LB – Aubrey Miller, Whitehaven
LB – Jackson Cauthen, Oakland
LB – Bryson Tolley, Science Hill
DB – Theo Jackson, Overton
DB – Kaleb Oliver, Oakland
DB – Gentry Bonds, Riverdale
DB – Rayshad Williams, Whitehaven
ATH: JaCoby Stevens, Oakland
P – Adam Williams, Wilson Central
Class 5A
OFFENSE
QB – Jacob Murphree, Dickson County
QB – Adam Fulton, Farragut
RB – Daymion Blevins, Morristown West
RB – Jordan Mason, Gallatin
WR – Tee Higgins, Oak Ridge
WR – Kendrell Scurry, Independence
WR – Braden Collins, Farragut
OL – Trey Greene, Stewarts Creek
OL – Zaire Bruner, Ooltewah
OL – Jared Edwards, Rhea County
OL – Oliver Lane, Gibbs
OL – Eli Katina, Centennial
ATH – Gus Antoine, Northeast
K – Tucker Day, Brentwood
DEFENSE
DL – Trevis Hopper, Memphis Central
DL – Mike Rhoades, Campbell County
DL – David Demke, Independence
DL – Xzayvier Beckingham, McMinn County
LB – Cooper Hardin, Farragut
LB – Kyndall Clark, Oak Ridge
LB – Hunter Dupree, Independence
LB – Maleik Gray, LaVergne
DB – Landon Guidry, Independence
DB – Brandon Lewis, Cane Ridge
DB – Jack DeVault, Farragut
DB – Devious Christmon, Centennial
ATH – Caden Harbin, Knox Halls
P – Joe Doyle, Farragut